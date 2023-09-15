Ma Su addresses 15th year anniversary event of 108 ambulance services

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian appreciated the 108 emergency ambulance services in Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar and presented certificates to the employees for their service.

On the 15th anniversary of 108 services in the State, the minister said that a wide range of medical services are available through 108 by GVK EMRI. He said that overall 1,353 medical emergency vehicles are available in Tamil Nadu and the ambulance vehicles reach the person in 11.57 minutes, while in rural areas the response time is 14 minutes from the time of calling and the response to road traffic accidents is 12.01 minutes on an average.

Since 2008, a total of 39,53,105 people have benefitted from these vehicles for infant deliveries, 28,34,567 for road traffic accidents, 2,75,874 for infant care, 6,65,337 for tribal people and 6,65,337 people were benefitted from two-wheeler emergency vehicles and for other urgent needs. Overall, a total of 1,54,66,551 people have been benefitted from the 108 service.