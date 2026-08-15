Luxury car mows down teen duo on Chittoor-Thatchur expressway, driver on the run

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student and a 19-year-old were killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a luxury car on the Thatchur-Chittoor National Highway near Tiruvallur's Pallipattu on Friday evening.
S Lokesh (17) and E Jayakumar (19), both from Karlampakkam village, had halted on the highway around 4.30 pm while returning from Puttur on their bike. Initial probe said the duo was shooting videos for social media when a luxury car bearing Maharashtra registration number, travelling towards Chennai from Bengaluru, struck them.
The driver, identified as Henry Isaac (55) of Telangana, fled the scene and remains absconding. The victims sustained fatal head and body injuries and died at the scene. Passersby alerted the Pallipattu police, who recovered the bodies and sent them to Tiruttani Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The police launched a search to trace the driver and are examining CCTV footage.