    Luxury car crashes into roof of house near Ooty

    As the driver lost control the vehicle careened forward and landed atop the roof.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Aug 2024 2:12 PM GMT
    Visuals of the car involved in the incident 

    CHENNAI: A tourist driving a luxury car lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the roof of a house in the Fingerpost area near Ooty on Sunday. However, all passengers escaped unharmed as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    The house was occupied by North Indian workers, but fortunately, at the time of the incident, it was empty.

    Rahul, a resident of Chennai, was on a trip to Bengaluru with his family, including his two children. After the trip, they arrived in Ooty Sunday morning. While driving near Fingerpost, Rahul attempted to give way to a vehicle approaching from behind by moving his car to the side of the road.

    Unfortunately, he lost control of the vehicle and it landed atop the roof of a house in a low-lying area. The impact caused damage to the roof.

