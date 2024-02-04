LS polls will be prelude to 2026: Raju

MADURAI: With Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year and all major political parties engaged in seat-sharing talks, AIADMK MLA from Madurai West Sellur K Raju said his party was not bothered about the hitches in the progress of alliance.

The AIADMK has a strong cadre base with over two crore members because of the welfare schemes implemented during the regime led by J Jayalalithaa and her successor Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said.

The outcome of the upcoming polls would be a prelude to the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Raju said. In last three years, DMK did nothing for the development of Madurai.

The Mullaiperiyar drinking water scheme launched during the previous AIADMK regime to benefit thousands of households in Madurai city was yet to be completed.

On actor Vijay’s political entry, Raju said there was still a long way to go for him and as a political debutant, he should come up with impressive principles and ideology.