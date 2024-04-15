LS polls: Vote for INDIA to change the anti-poor GST, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday likened the GST to 'dacoity' and said the people must vote for the INDIA bloc to change the anti-poor GST.

In a message posted on his 'X' page, Stalin said that Narendra Modi, who claimed as the chief minister of Gujarat that GST can be implemented only after his death, enforced the "one nation, one tax" in the pretext of economic freedom after he became the Prime Minister.

"What next? GST for taking selfies! Can the BJP, which waives Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax, not show mercy on the poor?" Stalin asked, pointing out that about 64% of the GST collected by the union government was from the bottom 50% of the populace and another 33% is collected from 40% of the middle class population. Noting that the rich top 10% of the country only account for three per cent of the GST collection, Stalin said that about 50% of the country's population pay over six times more indirect tax. "To change the system that exploits the poor, vote for INDIA, " Stalin said.



Wondering if GST would be imposed from hotels to bike repair, the Chief Minister said that an average middle class family visiting a restaurant would complain of#GabbarSinghTax as soon as they see the GST component in their bill.