LS polls: Verdict against BJP’s money, power abuse and hate campaign, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Dedicating the resounding victory of his party led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu to his late father Karunanidhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the historic victory of the alliance was the people's verdict against the BJP's money, hate and media campaign.

Briefing media persons at the party headquarters, Stalin said, "The BJP launched a psychologically assault. The victory of our alliance is the people's verdict to the BJP which attempted to rewrite the Constitution and divide people through hate campaign."

"The historically significant victory has defeated the money, abuse of power and media campaign of the BJP., " he added.

Asked about the party's next course of action, Stalin said, "Once the full results are out, the DMK will continuously advance its politics to safeguard the Constitution and democracy. I dedicate the victory to the late Kalaignar as was promised on his centenary."

Asked if he would bid for the PM post as he has ensured one of the biggest victories for the alliance from the state, Stalin said, "I have responded to it many times. I know my limits. On BJP claiming earlier that it would get a foothold in Tamilnadu post-polls, a sarcastic CM said, "Will tell when they set foot."

To a query on not many people anticipating a complete rout, Stalin said, "We expected it. There is a widespread anti-Modi wave across the country. It's fully felt in Tamil Nadu. The result showed it."

On whether Modi's repeated visits to TN not creating an impact, he said that Modi cited Thirukkural on many instances and the people of Tamil Nadu also are aware how he insulted Tamils when he campaigned in Odisha.

Asked about what the alliance' plans, he said, "Leaders of INDIA bloc are meeting tomorrow in Delhi. I am also leaving for the meeting. We will meet and decide."