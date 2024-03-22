LS Polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin to launch campaign trail from Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: State sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will hit the campaign trail for the April 19 Parliamentary polls from Ramanathapuram.

Udhayanidhi will muster support for ally IUML candidate Navas Kani in Ramnad, where he will be daring Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who would be contesting in an 'independent' symbol for the BJP led National Democratic Alliance.

Udhayanidhi will campaign in Virudhunagar and Theni the same day.



Resuming his campaign from Theni on Sunday, the minister would campaign in Dindigul and Madurai. After an overnight pit stop in Chennai, Udhayanidhi would cover Kancheepuram and Arani on Monday.

The minister would dedicate half a day for Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday and cover Vellore the same evening.

He would dedicate March 27 for Arakkonam and Sriperumbudur, a notification he posted on his official 'X' page late Friday said.