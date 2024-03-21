LS Polls: Twist in NDA, BJP will contest in 20 LS seats and OPS camp to stay away

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP unit led by president K Annamalai will contest in 20 Lok Sabha seats in the April 19 parliamentary polls.



Minutes after the discussion with the party high-command, Annamalai said that his party will field the candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and other NDA parties New Justice Party, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and India Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam will field their candidates in the Lotus symbol for the April 19 parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday allocated three Lok Sabha seats to the GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) and the TMC will contest in their own bicycle symbol.

However, without a party and a symbol, the former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam camp has decided to stay away from the April 19 LS polls and they decided to extend their complete support to the BJP-led NDA in the parliamentary elections.

Regarding OPS camp's decision, Annamalai said the former chief minister will formally announce his decision through a press conference shortly.

The BJP high-command is all set to release their third list of candidates' anytime soon.

Another major partner in the NDA, Pattali Makkal Katchi also will soon announce their constituencies and candidates.