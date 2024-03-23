LS Polls: TTV Dhinakaran to announce candidates list tomorrow

CHENNAI: TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is likely to announce the candidates list on Sunday(24.04.2024) at 8AM for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, according to the reports.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance signed a seat sharing pact with AMMK on Wednesday and allocated two seats in Tiruchy and Theni constituencies.

Following this, TTV Dhinakaran will start his initial election campaign in various areas under Theni Parliamentary Constituency after the announcement.