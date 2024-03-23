Begin typing your search...

LS Polls: TTV Dhinakaran to announce candidates list tomorrow

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance signed a seat sharing pact with AMMK on Wednesday and allocated two seats in Tiruchy and Theni constituencies.

23 March 2024
TTV Dhinakaran. File photo

CHENNAI: TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is likely to announce the candidates list on Sunday(24.04.2024) at 8AM for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, according to the reports.

Following this, TTV Dhinakaran will start his initial election campaign in various areas under Theni Parliamentary Constituency after the announcement.

