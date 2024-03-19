LS polls: Thirumavalavan, Ravikumar to contest again on their own party symbol

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and the party's general secretary, D Ravikumar will be re-contesting from Chidambaram and Villupuram Lok Sabha constituencies on the party's ‘pot’ symbol.



VCK has been allocated both their sitting Chidambaram and Villupuram reserved seats under the DMK-led alliance in the state.

Unlike the 2019 LS polls, both Thirumavalavan and Ravikumar would be contesting in their party's pot symbol. In the last LS polls, Thirumavalavan contested under the party's symbol while Ravikumar under the DMK's Rising sun symbol.

Speaking to reporters here, Thirumavalavan said that the DMK-led alliance would win all the 40 LS seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the April 19 polls.

"I will be contesting from Chidambaram constituency for the sixth time and Ravikumar is contesting from Villupuram for the second time. I hope the people of Chidambaram will vote for me and send me to Parliament, " he said.

On the PMK joining the BJP-led alliance in the state, he said that both the parties share similar divisive ideologies steeping in caste-based and religion-based politics.

The BJP-PMK alliance would not impact their vote share, he said, adding that PMK joined the alliance knowing well that the BJP was trying to swallow the AIADMK and PMK.