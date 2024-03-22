LS Polls: Teachers rush syllabus after final exams for classes 1 to 9 advanced

CHENNAI: With the final exams for classes 1 to 9 advanced this year due to Lok Sabha elections, the teachers claim that they are rushing through the syllabus to wrap it before April 2.



As the final exams for both elementary and middle school students will begin on April 2 and conclude on 12th, the teachers claim that the advancement in the exam schedule has taken up the revision time.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a government aided teacher in Kancheepuram district said, "Usually, the final exams for classes 1 to 9 are held only in April-end. However, this year, the exams have been advanced due to election, eating up revision and preparation time of students."

Also, with election campaigning beginning soon and final exams for all classes till 11th underway, the teachers have urged that campaigning should not hinder students' preparation.

"As all political parties will begin active campaigning at the earliest like public speaking among others, we should be mindful of not affecting students, "urged a government teacher in Chennai.