LS polls: Stalin seeks cooperation of ‘INDIA’ allies for total victory

CHENNAI: Appealing for the cooperation of his allies to ensure the total victory of the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the DMK and other constituents of the INDIA bloc were hitting the poll fray with the strong belief that the ensuing Parliamentary polls would be an ideal opportunity to defeat the 10-year BJP regime.



In a statement issued early Tuesday, Stalin said, "I welcome all the allies standing hand in hand with the DMK with the sole mission of ensuring the total victory of the INDIA bloc in the 2024 parliamentary polls to safeguard the plurality of the country and retrieve the Constitutionally guaranteed democracy by defeating the communal forces."

Ideal opportunity to defeat 10-year BJP rule: Stalin

Describing the LS election as an "ideal opportunity" to "chase away" the 10-year anti-people regime of the BJP that snatched away the rights of the states, Stalin referred to the successive victories of the DMK-led secular alliance since prior to the 2019 Parliamentary polls and said that the DMK continued its democratic tradition of allotting seats due to the allies who are a part of the victorious alliance that continues for the fifth election.

Expressing regret at his inability to allot seats to a few 'allies' in the journey with the sole mission to defeat fascism, the DMK president said that clarification was offered by him and his party to all the allies on seat allocation which was done on the basis of total seat availability and the strength of the alliance.

DMK manifesto, candidate list to be released on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the DMK is understood to be planning to release its manifesto and candidates list for the April 19 LS polls on Wednesday.

If sources in the party are to be believed, the DMK will release its manifesto at the party headquarters at 10am Wednesday.

The party is expected to make public the names of its 21 candidates shortly thereafter.