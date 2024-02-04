LS polls: Stalin holds discussion with DMK election coordination committee

CHENNAI: In order to speed up the Lok Sabha election works, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday held a discussion with the DMK election coordination committee through video conference.

As the DMK election coordination committee is about to conclude its deliberations with their party functionaries on Monday, February 5, CM Stalin held a discussion with the committee members via video conference.

Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and RS Bharathi attended the meeting.

According to the DMK leaders, the CM, who is monitoring the day-to-day developments in the party and in the alliance, directed the coordination committee to identify the candidates and successful LS constituencies for the party and to draw the campaign strategy based on the geopolitical areas.

Meanwhile, one of the members of the DMK seat-sharing committee and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy said the Lok Sabha constituency allocation will be finalised after the Chief Minister returns from abroad.

"Seat-sharing talks and the allocation of Lok Sabha seats will be finalised after Stalin's arrival to Chennai. He (Stalin) will take a final call on the number of seats and constituencies, " Periyasamy told reporters at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters).

Responding to a question about inviting Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) to the DMK-led INDIA bloc, Periyasamy said the Chief Minister will take a decision on inviting Kamal's MNM into the alliance.