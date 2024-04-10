LS polls: Seizure in Tamil Nadu crosses ₹300 crore

CHENNAI: The total seizure of unaccounted cash and precious metals, and other items like gifts for voters, liquor and narcotics that were seized during the Lok Sabha poll campaign period in Tamil Nadu crossed a whopping Rs 300-crore mark as of 9 am on April 10, said the Election Commission of India.

Of these, cash alone accounts for Rs 141.1 crore, followed by precious metals and jewels with Rs 121.7 crore.

The various squads that the poll panel deployed for spot inspection have also seized gifts (dhotis, saris, utensils, etc.) worth Rs 33 crore.

Apart from these, liquor worth Rs 5 crore and narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 93 lakh have also been seized by the squads, added a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo, on Wednesday.

With nine more days left before Tamil Nadu goes to poll, the figure is set to balloon to a much higher level than the previous State Assembly and Parliamentary polls.