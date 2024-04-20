LS polls: RK Nagar tops in voters' turnout, Thousand Lights comes last

CHENNAI: Election Commission of India (ECI) data revealed that out of the 18 assembly segments in the three parliamentary constituencies in Chennai, only three assembly segments have registered more than 60 per cent turnout on Friday.

As per the data, RK Nagar assembly segment in North Chennai LS constituency registered 66.75 per cent turnout which is the highest in the city. Tiruvottiyur and Perambur - both in North Chennai - registered 62.71 and 60.88 per cent turnout.

On the other hand, Thousand Lights in Central Chennai LS constituency recorded 52.4 per cent turnout, which is the lowest among the 18 assembly segments.

Harbour, which is also in Central Chennai, recorded 53.18 per cent turnout.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer J Radhakrishnan said that the reason for the low turnout will be analyzed.

"This turnout is a result of continuous awareness created on the importance of voting. Voters in multi-storeyed buildings might have avoided voting as well as high temperature could have caused low turnout, " he opined.

While all the 6 segments in North Chennai crossed 55 per cent turnout, Egmore (56.93 per cent) is the only segment in Central Chennai to cross 55 per cent. In South Chennai, Sholinganallur segment alone crossed 55 per cent with 55.33 per cent turnout.

LS constituency - Assembly segment - Turnout

Chennai North

- Tiruvottiyur - 62.71 pc

- RK Nagar - 66.75 pc

- Perambur - 60.88

- Kolathur - 56.46 pc

- Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - 55.97 pc

- Royapuram - 57.01 pc

Total - 60.13 pc

Chennai Central

- Villivakkam - 53.57 pc

- Egmore - 56.93 pc

- Harbour - 53.18 pc

- Chepauk - Triplicane - 54.03 pc

- Thousand Lights - 52.4 pc

- Anna Nagar - 53.74 pc

Total - 53.91 pc

Chennai South -

- Virugambakkam - 53.92 pc

- Saidapet - 53.25 pc

- T Nagar - 53.37 pc

- Mylapore - 53.78 pc

- Velachery - 54.31 pc

- Sholinganallur - 55.33 pc

Total - 54.27 pc