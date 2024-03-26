LS polls: Raadhika Sarathkumar, Vijayakanth's son Vijaya Prabakaran declare assets for nominations. Check who has how much

CHENNAI: Virudhunagar candidates actor-politician R Raadhika of the BJP and V Vijaya Prabakaran, son of late actor and founder of DMDK Vijayakanth, have declared total assets at Rs 53.45 crore and Rs 17.95 crore, respectively, according to their election affidavits.

Raadhika, who filed her nomination on Monday seeking her electoral fortunes from the southern Lok Sabha constituency, has movable assets valued at Rs 27,05,34,014, including cash to the tune of Rs 33.01 lakh, 750 grams gold and 5 kg silver ornaments.

The wife of actor-politician R Sarathkumar, who merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with the BJP recently, will make a debut this April 19 Lok Sabha election. She is also the managing director of Radaan Media Works India Limited.

The immovable property of Raadhika (61), is valued at Rs 26,40,00,000 and her total liabilities stand at Rs 14.79 crore, as per her affidavit.

Vijaya Prabakaran, a B Arch graduate from the college in Chennai, has Rs 2.50 lakh cash, 192 grams gold and 560 grams silver, while his movable assets are valued at Rs 11,38,04,371.54. The movable assets of the 33-year-old from Chennai, who is making his debut in electoral politics, are valued at Rs 6,57,55,000. He has total liabilities at Rs 12,80,78,587.