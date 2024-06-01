LS polls: Provide additional fans in counting centres, PMK founder Ramadoss requests govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out the heat wave situation across the country, PMK founder S Ramadoss requested the government to provide additional electric fans in counting centres and proper ventilation.

In a statement, the senior leader said that 61 persons, including 25 election workers, died in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Friday due to heat waves.

"The reason for the deaths is due to conducting elections during the high temperature days. In future, the election commission should conduct elections during January - February or August - September, " he added.

Saying that high temperature is prevailing across the state and counting of votes is to be done on June 4, Ramadoss alleged that sufficient fans are not provided in the counting centres.

"At least 14 tables for each assembly segment have been set up. But only 7 fans are provided. Around 420 agents and 30 staff will be present for each assembly segment. Only seven fans is inadequate, " he opined.

He warned that officials could not work to their full potential if there was no ventilation and sufficient fans.

"The government should provide additional fans and chairs for agents," he urged.