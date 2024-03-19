LS polls: Police books Premalatha Vijayakanth for violating Model Code of Conduct

CHENNAI: City Police have booked DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth for violating the model code of conduct by conducting an event for women at the party headquarters in Koyambedu on Monday in which over 300 women gathered.

CMBT Police registered the case based on a complaint from an official of the static surveillance team.

Premalatha has been booked under sections 71 (A) (unauthorised use of sound amplifiers in any area) of Chennai City Police (CCP) Act, 3 (A) (Penalty for disfigurement by objectionable advertisements) of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act r/w 171 (E) (Punishment for bribery) of the IPC.

Election commission officials received information that an event was organized by the DMDK general secretary after which a team visited and found that at least 300 women were gathered there, for whom tokens were distributed for free training sessions in embroidery as part of the women's day celebrations.