LS polls: PM Modi is the real “Vasool Raja”, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Political heat in poll bound Tamil Nadu went a few notches up on Monday after Chief Minister M K Stalin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the real "Vasool Raja" who abused central agencies to fill the coffers of the BJP.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Madhavaram in the city, Stalin said, "The country has had 14 Prime Ministers including Narendra Modi. No one has abused ED, CBI & IT department to split political parties, poach MPs and MLAs and arrest chief minister, like Modi did."

"Modi is the only "Vasool Raja" who has unleashed the central agencies to threaten businessmen and collect electoral bonds and set up an exclusive trust to generate money through PM cares, " Stalin remarked.

Slamming the PM for making communal speeches in his campaign, Stalin said, "The moment Modi opens his mouth he only utters words like caste and religion to divide people. "

Referring to the PM's description of the Congress manifesto as Muslim league manifesto, Stalin said that the PM has gone a step further and criticised the food people eat.

Realising that he would not continue as the PM, he has started making hate and divisive speeches. "Forget Modi, No one has the right to criticise the food another person eats. The country has not seen a person like Modi who engages in such cheap politics for votes. That is why I called the BJP a villain of the country."

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Edappdi Palaniswami for his support of CAA and the farm laws in the Modi regime, Stalin said that it was this "broker palaniswami" who described the protesting farmers as middlemen and defended the farm laws.

It was the same Palaniswami who arrested opposition leaders like him and booked cases against 8,000 people for protesting against the CAA.

It was the same Palaniswami who said then that no member of minority community would be affected by the CAA.