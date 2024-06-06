LS polls: People have rejected AIADMK, Annamalai tells Velumani

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said Lok Sabha results have proved that people have rejected the AIADMK.

Referring to ex-minister SP Velumani’s claim on winning up to 35 seats in alliance with the BJP, Annamalai asked how it could be possible, when the AIADMK couldn’t win even a single constituency in Tamil Nadu.

“Before polls, the AIADMK leaders made tall claims of fetching huge votes. They claimed to have supported laws brought out by the BJP government only out of compulsion. Now, Velumani says the AIADMK could have won 35 seats in alliance with the BJP. There appears to be some rift between Edappadi K Palaniswami and Velumani in the party,” he said.

Taking a further dig at the AIADMK, Annamalai said the party couldn’t win even a single seat while the AIADMK was in power in 2019.

“This poll has shown that people have rejected the AIADMK and its leaders. They are doing opportunistic politics, by talking in one way while in alliance and changing their stance after break up. The AIADMK candidate has retained his deposit in Coimbatore only with a small margin despite the party having many MLAs in the district,” he said.

‘Spare the goat, come at me’

Responding to the incident of goat beheading in Krishnagiri with a photo of him tied around its neck, the BJP leader appealed to DMK cadre to spare the goat and asked them to confront him directly. “If you are angry, I am here and lay your hands on me,” he said.

Claiming that the three-cornered fight in Tamil Nadu has now become two-cornered; Annamalai said a BJP-led alliance will form government in the state in 2026.