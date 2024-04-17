LS polls: Over 44K polling station will be under web camera surveillance in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday said that 44,800 out of 68,321 polling stations in Tamil Nadu would be monitored through web cameras.

"Web cameras are being installed in 44,800 polling stations in the state, which has a total of 68,321 polling stations in 39 constituencies. It will be completed this evening and a test run will take place and 65% of the polling booths in each constituency will be monitored by a web camera system, " Sahoo told media persons.

The Commission has constituted a total of 6,170 zone level teams, each team would cover 10 polling stations.

In each team a group of election officials, guards and BHEL engineers attend to any issue in the polling stations in their zone, he said.

On postal votes, Sahoo said the officials on election duty can vote postal votes till 6 pm on April 18.

Those who are unable to vote at the training centres can send their votes through a register post to the Returning Officer of the respective constituency.

"The Election Officers will take necessary measures to dispatch the postal votes to the counting centres by June 3," he said

Cumulative seizure (as on April 16) accounts for Rs. 1,297 crore.

This including the cash, valuables and narcotics confiscated by the flying and static surveillance teams across the state since the MCC came into effect.