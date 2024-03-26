LS Polls: OPS vs four other OPS' in Ramanathapuram constituency

CHENNAI: Even before the election campaign gathered pace, the nomination of candidates in Ramanathapuram constituency spiced up after four independent candidates sharing the initial and name of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam filed nomination.

The former chief minister, who was removed from the AIADMK primary membership in mid 2022, opted to contest as an independent candidate as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to prove his mettle in the election. He took the plunge with the ambition of giving a tough fight to the AIADMK candidate to prove his worth and win back the confidence of the party candidates.

OPS filed the nomination on Monday. Though independent candidates sharing the name of the prominent candidate fielded in the polls for the obvious reason for political opponents, it was quite a surprise that four other candidates having similar initials and name of Bodinayakanur MLA filed their nomination. Panneerselvam, son of Ochaiyappan, of Mekkelarpatti near Usilampatti and Panneerselvam, son of Oyyaram, of Therkku Kattur near Ramanathapuram and two other candidates having similar names and initial filed their nomination.

Five OPS were among the 11 candidates, including P Jaya Perumal (AIADMK) and Navas Kani (IUML), filed their nomination papers in the constituency till late afternoon on Tuesday.

Former minister Ku Pa Krishnan recalled the 1991 election and told DT Next the AIADMK fielded Mariamul Asia in Aravakurichi constituency, while the opponent filed more than 300 candidates having similar names to confuse the voters.

However, Asia romped home with a comfortable margin. "No one can snatch our leader's victory. This gimmick will not work out, " he said.

"It is the handiwork of former revenue minister R B Udhayakumar. It was an unethical and silly act. This shows that they are fearing to face our leader on the field, " said election wing secretary of OPS faction A Subburathinam.