LS Polls: OPS to contest in Ramanathapuram constituency as BJP candidate

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday informed that he would contest in BJP alliance in Ramanathapuram constituency as to prove his cadre strength.



According to reports, "We will contest in independent symbol, we have to prove our strength. We extend full support to the BJP," OPS stated.

We continue our legal battle to get back Two-Leaves symbol, he added.

OPS added that, There is due respect in the BJP alliance and the objective of contesting this election is to prove our strength and get back the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol.