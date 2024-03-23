LS polls: NTK fields slain forest brigand Veerappan's daughter from Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: Days after she quit from the Bharatiya Janata Party, slain forest brigand Veerappan's daughter Vidhya Rani was fielded by the Naam Tamilar Katchi as it's candidate from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.

She will contest on Mike symbol that was allotted to the party.

Vidhya, an advocate by profession, had joined politics to shed the negative image associated with her family because of her father Veerappan.

She joined the BJP in 2020 and was appointed as the state vice-president of the OBC Morcha cell. But she quit the party in February and joined the NTK in the presence of party chief Seeman.

On Saturday, she was among the 40 candidates that Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman announced for all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the April 19 parliamentary elections.

He added that R Gemini will be fielded from Vilavancode Assembly constituency where a bypoll is being held along with the parliamentary elections.

Here is the list of candidates: