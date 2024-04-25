LS polls: MoS Murugan slams Congress-DMK alliance over reservation for minorities

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan on Thursday came down heavily on the INDIA bloc alliance for their manifesto.

He also alleged that the INDIA bloc alliance has planned to break the existing reservation system of SC/ST and OBC and allocate more percentage of reservation to the minorities who are their special vote bank.

Pointing out the Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin's message, which was delivered at the Social Justice Conference of the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in New Delhi, MoS Murugan said, "How will Stalin increase the reservation for minorities? Whose reservation is he going to give to whom? He must explain this."

Condemning his rival Congress party, the Union Minister said, "It is highly condemnable that the Congress and DMK's move to grab the reservation of SC/ST and OBCs which BR Ambedkar and our leaders have made with their great efforts.

Recalling former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's 3.5 per cent horizontal reservation to Muslims, Murugan said, "The Constitution of India does not accept reservation on the basis of religion. When the Constitution was framed, it was decided that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion in India. But, the Congress-DMK alliance is trying to give reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion by amending the Constitution for their vote bank politics."

Terming the DMK's social justice role a fluff, the Nilgiris BJP candidate said SC/ST ministers in Stalin's Cabinet have not been given any important portfolio and it is certain that this is the DMK's Dravidian Model of social justice.

"But, on the other hand, the Centre-ruling BJP is giving top priority to the SC/ST people in government and even in the Presidential post, " he said.

He also questioned Stalin that why he is so reluctant to conduct a caste-wise census when the state of Bihar has completed such a caste-wise census and given reservation accordingly.

"People of India will never accept the hypocritical drama of Congress-DMK alliance which is planning to give reservation on religious basis," he added.