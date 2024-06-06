LS polls: Model Code of Conduct lifted after 83 days in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After 83 days, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been lifted in Tamil Nadu following communication from the Election of India (ECI) regarding the completion of the election process.



Citing senior Principal Secretary of ECI Narendra N Butolia's communication, the officials in the office of Chief Electoral Office said that the provision of MCC that remained operational till the completion of the election process has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect.

The personnel attached to the SST and flying squads confiscated cash, gold ornaments and other valuables, which were transported without proper documents, worth Rs 1,308 crore.

The MCC came into effect on May 16 following the announcement of the seven phase polls to 543 constituencies across the country.



Though the polls were held in the first phase on April 19, the MCC remained in force in the state as elections in other states had been conducted in different phases till June 1.

After the polls in the state, the authorities relaxed vehicle checks as the number of static surveillance teams and flying squads reduced to significant numbers and they have been directed to conduct vehicle checks along interstate borders.