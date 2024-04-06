LS polls: MDMK set to release its party manifesto today

CHENNAI: MDMK Secretary Vaiko is to release their party manifesto on Saturday for the upcoming election in 2024.

MDMK is in alliance with DMK and stands at Trichy constituency by placing Durai Vaiko as MP candidate.

DMK, AIADMK, NTK, and BJP announced their candidates and released their party manifesto’s earlier.

Parliamentary elections are to be held across the country in 7 phases, from April 19 to June 1. Voting will take place on June 4.