LS polls: KMDK replaces Namakkal constituency candidate amidst controversy

CHENNAI: KMDK General Secretary E.R. Eswaran issued a statement on Friday, that the party replaced a candidate for Namakkal constituency.

Earlier, Suryamoorthy was announced as the candidate for the Namakkal constituency. On Friday, the party announced that the candidate for the Namakkal constituency will be changed based on the decision taken in the ruling council meeting of KMDK.

Accordingly, instead of Suryamoorthy, Matheswaran has been announced as the candidate for the Namakkal constituency on behalf of the KMDK.

As per the Daily Thanthi report, the old videos of Suryamoorthy's inflammatory remarks on caste-based went viral on social media. So the party swiftly changed the candidate to avoid the controversey.