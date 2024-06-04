LS polls: INDIA bloc to meet tomorrow, CM Stalin confirms attendance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin confirmed that he will be attending the meeting of the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc, scheduled to be held on Wednesday. "Tomorrow the INDIA alliance leaders are holding a meet, I will be attending it too," CM Stalin said on Tuesday.



The DMK chief missed the last meeting of the INDIA bloc, which was held on June 1 after the final phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded. DMK MP TR Baalu, who had come to Delhi to attend the meeting, said that CM Stalin was a bit "indisposed" and did not come because of the high temperature.

The meeting was attended by Congress Parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and many others. As the counting of votes is underway, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day said that the party will hold discussions with its allies and its "new partners" on Wednesday.

He said that the "fight" is not over, and they will continue to work for people's rights and protection of the Constitution and democracy. This comes after the BJP failed to cross the majority mark on its own.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is currently ahead on 239 seats. But the overall tally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is close to 300.