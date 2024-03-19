LS Polls: Flying squad seizes gold,silver items worth Rs 12 crore in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The election flying squad seized gold and silver items worth Rs 12 crores that were taken to private jewellery shops without proper documents in Kancheepuram on Monday.



Since, the model code of conduct came into effect after the Lok Sabha elections dates were announced, the election flying squad, which was on vehicle check-in at Vaiyavur village in Kancheepuram on Monday night, intercepted a vehicle which belonged to a private jewellery shop.

During the inquiry, the staff said that the jewels were being taken to their branches in Arakkonam and Chengalpattu from Chennai.

The police found the vehicle had 10 kgs of gold and 58 kgs of silver and they seized the vehicle with the jewels and it was taken to the Kancheepuram collectorate and they are being checked whether there were proper documents for all the jewels.

In another incident, the flying squad intercepted a vehicle that used to supply jewellery to shops in Walajabad. They found that there were 8 kgs of gold ornaments and 42 kgs of silver ornaments in the vehicle and it was seized and taken to the district collectorate.

