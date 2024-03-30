LS polls: Exam dates for class 4 to 9 revised, check details here

CHENNAI: In view of the upcoming parliamentary elections on April 19 in Tamil Nadu, the Department of School Education has decided to make changes in the annual exam schedule for the students of classes 4 to 9.

The exams were earlier scheduled to begin on April 2 and end by April 12.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Department of School Education on Friday released a notification stating, "There were requests from MLAs, parents, and the public to change the exam date in view of Ramadan. Based on that, the exam schedule has been changed."

'Accordingly, for the students studying from 4th to 9th standard in all government, government-aided and private schools in Tamil Nadu, the science exam which was to be held on April 10, will be held on April 22 and the social science exam which was to be held on April 12 has been postponed to April 23. The date is also changed. Based on this, the District Education Officers should give instructions to all the school headmasters to conduct the examinations,' the announcement added.

SUBJECT REVISED DATE Science April 22 (instead of April 10) Social Science April 23 (instead of April 12)

The previously released schedule indicated that the exam would be finished by April 12 and that summer vacation would begin on April 13.

However, there was no mention of summer vacation in the notice that was released after the timetable modification.

The education department's officials stated, 'After April 8, the students will only appear for the examination on April 22 and 23. It will be included in the holiday account because the teachers will be working on election-related duties in the meantime.