LS polls: EPS to kickstart election campaigning from Sivanganga, Madurai today

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is all set to begin his election campaign in Sivanganga on Thursday for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

In this, EPS will meet the AIADMK-DMDK alliance party members and will address in Pavadi Thoppu in Virudhunagar, to gain vote bank for Virudhunagar DMDK MP candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, EPS had marked his presence in a public meeting at Sankarankovil town in Tenkasi on Wednesday to campaign for Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy.

It has been reported the EPS is set to meet match sticks, firecrackers, printing and other businessmen in Sivakasi.

This evening at 7 PM, EPS would join in Madurai Palanganatham to support AIADMK MP candidate Dr. Saravanan.

After the meeting, EPS will come to Chennai from Madurai by flight, added reports.