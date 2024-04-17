LS polls: EPS appeals people of TN to vote for candidates of AIADMK front to safeguard their rights

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to 39 constituencies and the by-poll to Vilavancode assembly constituency in the state on April 19, General Secretary of AIADMK and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to electorates in the state to participate in the festival of democracy and extend their support to the candidates of the AIADMK and its allies - DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Thamizhagam - to register a massive victory in the polls.

He reiterated that the AIADMK would air the views of the people of the state in the Parliament and safeguard their rights.

The ruling DMK government for allegedly cheating the people by not fulfilling the poll promises.

He also criticized the former ally BJP and its government for failing to control inflation, said Palaniswami in a letter to the party functionaries, cadres and public issued on Wednesday.

He said that he toured all the 40 constituencies, including the lone Puducherry constituency, and campaigned for the candidates of the party and its allies.

He noted that the public response to the campaign was overwhelming that guarantee a massive victory to the front in the April 19 polls.

He also appealed the party functionaries and cadres for taking up extensive campaigns to canvass for votes for candidates of the party and allies and urged them to remain agile to transform their hard work into votes and victory for the alliance in the coming days.

Recalling the crude oil price in 2014 and now in the international market, Palaniswami pointed out petrol and diesel prices were Rs 71 and Rs 55 per liter respectively, while a barrel of crude oil at the international market was 105 US dollars when the BJP came to power.

Now, the petrol price is Rs 102 per liter, while diesel price is Rs 94 per liter. The fuel price increased under the Modi government regime despite the country importing crude oil for 84 US dollars per barrel, which is lesser than 2014.

The fuel price hike resulted in the price of the essential commodities drastically. It has an adverse impact on the common man, said Palaniswami taking a dig at the BJP government.He continued in the same vein and slammed the DMK government for allegedly not honouring its poll promise of reducing the fuel price.

“The DMK gave a similar promise for the LS polls. But people are not ready to believe them,” he said.

Listing out some of the key poll promises of party, including monthly financial aid of Rs 3,000 women heads of poor families, free housing scheme, and reformation in GST to help MSMEs, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK MPs would exert pressure on the Central government to materialize their poll promises.

He also slammed the DMK regime over increase in electricity tariff, property and water taxes and hike in milk price.

He also pointed out that an increase in raw materials for construction activities that hammered the dreams of poor and middle class to build houses and appealed to remember the anti-people policies of the state government before exercising their franchise in the polls.