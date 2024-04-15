LS polls: Election flying squad searches Rahul Gandhi's helicopter at Nilgiris

CHENNAI: Election flying squad raids helicopter of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had come to The Nilgiris to campaign in support of DMK candidate A. Raja.

Rahul Gandhi came to Tamil Nadu to campaign in support of A. Raja, who is competing in the Nilgiris parliamentary seat.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the search was for about 10 minutes.

The officers searched everything, including the bag in the helicopter.

No money or goods were involved in the search, added the report

Parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu are going to be held in one phase on the 19th.

For this, the national party leaders are carrying out a whirlwind campaign in support of their party and alliance party candidates.