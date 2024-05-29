LS polls: Election Commission appoints Assistant Returning Officers for vote counting in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Assistant Returning Officers in addition to the counting of votes cast in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Government officials working in various government departments have been appointed as Assistant Returning Officers, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

These officials will oversee the counting process, with each constituency having 5 to 20 designated assistants.

According to the Election Commission, their primary duty is to assist the Election Officers and carry out their duties on the counting day.

Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha seats, as well as assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha, are being held nationwide.

On June 4, the votes will be counted and the results are declared on the same day.

Consequently, the Election Commission is currently engaged in rigorous preparations for the vote counting process.