LS Polls: Election Commission allots 'Mike' symbol to Seeman's NTK

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the 'Mike' symbol to Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) for the upcoming parliamentary election.

It is to be noted that NTK had been given 'sugarcane farmer' symbol in 2019 and 2021.

However, due to their late application to the Election Commission of India, the symbol has been alloted to another unrecognized party under 'first come, first serve' basis.

NTK chief Seeman filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging ECI for allotting the 'sugarcane farmer' symbol another party.