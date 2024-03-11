LS polls: Efforts continue to lure PMK, DMDK; BJP to sign pacts with minor allies today

CHENNAI: In the city to bolster the State unit’s thus-far-stalled efforts to stitch alliances with PMK and DMDK, senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers VK Singh and Kishan Reddy will oversee the formal signing of agreements with minor parties that have already joined the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, sources told DT Next.

So far, the saffron party has managed to attract Tamil Manila Congress (M), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, New Justice Party and All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi. All these are minor parties that are eyeing only one Lok Sabha seat.

Leaders of these parties had joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the stage when he addressed a public meeting in Chennai last week.

According to BJP insiders, since they landed in Chennai on Friday night, the BJP delegation has met PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss in Chennai and his father and party founder S Ramadoss at this residence in Villupuram. However, there is no official confirmation on this from either party so far.

The leaders are also expected to meet DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran later today.

Sources said Singh and Reddy will be in Chennai for another day, hoping to conclude the negotiations.