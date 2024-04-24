LS polls: DMK principles echoing in Congress’ manifesto is heartening, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that it was heartening to find the principles of the DMK echoing in the Congress manifesto.

In a speech delivered at the conference of All India Social Justice Federation on his behalf by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, Stalin said, "It is imperative to acknowledge Tamil Nadu's pivotal role in championing Social Justice within India. The legacy of the Justice Party Government, dating back to 1921, stands as a beacon of Social Justice with the introduction of reservations for the underprivileged through the communal G.O."

Arguing that post-independence, amidst threats to the reservation system, the resolute protests by the Dravidian Movement, famously known as 'the happenings in Madras, ' catalysed the first amendment of our constitution.

This amendment solidified affirmative action, ensuring the continued upliftment of marginalised communities, he added.

"It heartens me to observe that many of the DMK's principles echo within the Congress Election Manifesto for the 2024 Parliamentary Elections. I earnestly hope that our forthcoming Government will earnestly fulfill its pledges to uplift OBCs and SC/STs, " Stalin said.

Pointing to the OBC, SC/ST reservation exceeding the arbitrary 50% ceiling, the CM said that the recent notable strides in social justice include a groundbreaking 7.5% reservation in professional courses for students from Government schools, alongside full financial support for those admitted under this quota.

"Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has recently passed a resolution urging the Union Government to extend reservations to Scheduled Caste members who have converted to Christianity, " the CM added.