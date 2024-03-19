LS polls: DMK moves ECI against FM Nirmala Sitharaman

CHENNAI: Accusing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the ruling DMK on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against her.

Pointing out Nirmala's speech at the private YouTube channel's event here, RS Bharathi, organising secretary of DMK filed a complaint against her in the Commission.

"The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has violated the Model Code of Conduct (Conduct No.3) as she appealed to the Hindus by creating religious feelings by falsely claiming that DMK is 'destroying the temples, swindling the temples and destroying the religion', " RS Bharathi said in a letter written to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

"Nirmala's speech also attracts the provisions of Section 123 (3A) and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951," the letter read.

Further, the DMK requested the ECI to take appropriate action against Nirmala Sitharaman and the ruling BJP for violating Section 123 (3A), 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951 and Model Code of Conduct and thus render justice.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday condemned the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks against the ruling DMK government over its relief assistance to the people of flood-hit areas.

"The BJP has received around Rs 7,000 crore through electoral bonds. Did they received as alms? The Finance Minister refers to the people of Tamil Nadu as beggars. Annamalai is having fun watching all this without condemning. We, the Congress party strongly condemn this, "he told reporters here.