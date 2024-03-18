Begin typing your search...
LS Polls: DMK allots Trichy seat to Vaiko’s MDMK
Accordingly, Vaiko’s MDMK will now stand in Tiruchirappalli as parliamentary seat in the DMK alliance.
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday alloted Trichy seat to Vaiko’s MDMK.
Accordingly, Vaiko’s MDMK will now stand in Tiruchirappalli as parliamentary seat in the DMK alliance.
It is to be noted, that the Congress gave up Trichy, along with Arani & Theni for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai & Tirunelveli.
Further details awaited
Next Story