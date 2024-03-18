Begin typing your search...

LS Polls: DMK allots Trichy seat to Vaiko’s MDMK

Accordingly, Vaiko’s MDMK will now stand in Tiruchirappalli as parliamentary seat in the DMK alliance.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 March 2024 8:06 AM GMT
LS Polls: DMK allots Trichy seat to Vaiko’s MDMK
X

 Vaiko

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday alloted Trichy seat to Vaiko’s MDMK.

Accordingly, Vaiko’s MDMK will now stand in Tiruchirappalli as parliamentary seat in the DMK alliance.

It is to be noted, that the Congress gave up Trichy, along with Arani & Theni for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai & Tirunelveli.

Further details awaited

Tamil NaduLS pollsMDMKTrichy seatVaikoparliamentary seatDMK alliance
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X