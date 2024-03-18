LS Polls: DMK allots Trichy seat to Vaiko’s MDMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday alloted Trichy seat to Vaiko’s MDMK.

Accordingly, Vaiko’s MDMK will now stand in Tiruchirappalli as parliamentary seat in the DMK alliance.

It is to be noted, that the Congress gave up Trichy, along with Arani & Theni for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai & Tirunelveli.

Further details awaited