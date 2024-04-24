LS polls delay start of peak tourism season

MADURAI: The 2024 general election, which got over on April 19, caused delay in the start of the peak tourism season in Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of peninsular India, famous for its beautiful sunrise, Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Tiruvalluvar’s statue built off the coastline.

Normally by this time, tourism in Kanniyakumari district would be at its peak. Last year, the tourism season picked from April 14. Unlike previous years, scorching hot weather, which prevails here, could be the other major factor that affected the tourism industry.

Unusually, the turnout of tourists for ferry service was not spectacular. The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, which operates the service, has a fleet of three boats. Usually, a boat makes 19 to 20 trips from Kanniyakumari shore to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Tiruvalluvar statue at sea. But it was not that much and only two boats are being made operational and the other one is under maintenance, sources said.

Apart from these, two luxury boats with air condition facility and non-AC were also cruising around sightseeing Vattakottai, which boasts of a seaside Fort, from Kanniyakumari. Stakeholders relying on the tourism industry are waiting for a week more for the season to take off, sources said.

However, A Robin, tourist guide in Kodaikanal, a hill station in Dindigul district, said it was good that the general election for Tamil Nadu was over well in the first phase. If the election schedule goes into May, the peak tourism season in Kodaikanal, it would certainly affect the fortunes of the tourism sector. The turnout was reasonable since many students were yet to complete exams. On the other hand, lodges and cottages are mostly booked for the coming week as people living on the plains are unable to cope with the extremely hot weather, he said.