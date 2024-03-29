LS polls: CPI urges EC to allow traders, public carry up to Rs 2 lakh in cash

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has urged the Election Commission to allow the traders to carry cash up to Rs 2 lakh during the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

In a statement, he said that the Election Commission has set a limit of Rs 50,000 in cash in areas where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

"This affects traders and the general public severely. Traders complain that they have been forced to suspend business operations till April 19 when the polling will be held in the state. It is also reported that social events including marriages are affected by the restrictions to carry cash, " he said.

He said that the party has brought to the notice of the ECI the inconvenience caused to the traders and the public and requested them to amend the MCC to carry at least two lakh rupees in their hands.