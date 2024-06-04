LS polls: Counting starts at 8 am, long wait for voters, candidates for the poll results will come to an end today

CHENNAI: The 45 days long wait for the poll result for the LoK Sabha seats in 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry would come to an end on Tuesday.

The counting would kick start at 8 am in 39 counting centres for as many as constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

It commenced with counting of postal votes.

In the state, 69.72% of the total voters 6.23 crore casted their votes in the first phase of the polling in the state on April 19.

A total of 38,000 government employees would be engaged in the process of counting.

The process of counting and declaration of the counting in each round would be recorded on the camera.

Additional tables would be set up with permission of Election Commission of India where necessary on the basis of number of votes casted.

According to Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo said the counting of postal votes would commence first and counting of electronic voting machines (EVMs) would commence by 8.30 am.

A total of 950 candidates in the three pronged contest in the state.

Among them, sitting MPs and DMK candidates DMK candidates A Raja, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dayanidhi Maran, and T R Baalu and DMK alliance party candidates including VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and CPM Su Venkatesan were among the star candidates in the fray.

Former chief minister and estranged AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, BJP state president K Annamalai, union minister of state L Murugan and Nainer Nagendran were among the key candidates in BJP-led NDA camp, AIADMK candidate J Jayavardhan and DMDK candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran were popular candidates among the AIADMK led front in the fray.