LS polls: Complaint registered against TVK president Vijay for violating election norms

CHENNAI: A complaint was registered on Saturday against TVK president Vijay for entering the polling booth with more than 200 people, causing public disturbance.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the complaint was registered in the Chennai Police Commissioner's office by a social activist for violating the election norms.

Actor turned politician cast his vote on Friday afternoon at the Neelangarai polling booth with heavy security as massive crowd gathered around.

The first phase of voting took place on Friday in 102 constituencies in 21 states including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As the polling started at 7 AM, political party leaders and various celebrities eagerly came and fulfilled their democratic duty.