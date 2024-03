LS Polls: CM Stalin to kick-start election campaign from March 22, check details

CHENNAI: Ahead the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin will commence the election campaign from March 22 in Tiruchy and Perambalur, covering 39 constituencies until April 17.

According to the release issued by DMK headquarters on Wednesday, Stalin will do the campaign on the following dates:

22.03.2024 (Friday) - Tiruchy, Perambalur

23.03.2024 (Saturday) -Thanjavur,Nagapattinam

25.03.2024 (Monday) - Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli

26.03.2024 (Tuesday) - Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram

27.03.2024 (Wednesday) - Tenkasi, Virudhunagar

29.03.2024 (Friday) - Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri

30.03.2024 (Saturday) - Salem, Krishnagiri

31.03.2024 (Sunday) - Erode, Namakkal, Karur

02.04.2024 (Tuesday) - Vellore, Arakkonam

03.04.2024 (Wednesday) - Tiruvannamalai, Arani

05.04.2024 (Friday) - Cuddalore, Villuppuram

06.04.2024 (Saturday) - Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai

07.04.2024 (Sunday) - Puducherry

09.04.2024 (Tuesday)- Madurai, Sivagangai

10.04.2024 (Wednesday) - Theni, Dindigul

12.04.2024 (Friday) - Tiruppur, Nilgiris

13.04.2024 (Saturday )- Coimbatore, Pollachi

15.04.2024 (Monday) - Thiruvallur, North Chennai

16.04.2024 (Tuesday) - Kanchipuram, Sriperumbudur

17.04.2024 (Wednesday) - South Chennai, Central Chennai

Also, due to time constraint, the CM requested all the party members not to hold any party functions on the days he is on campaigning.