LS polls: CM Stalin to campaign in Puducherry today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will campaign in Puducherry on Sunday for the Congress candidate Vaithalingam.

DMK and Congress party members are set to join the campaign meeting today.

After the meeting, the CM is to leave Puducherry by 9:40 AM and reach Chennai by road.

Congress candidate Vaithalingam is standing for the MP seat, and INDIA BLOC leaders are campaigning for him.

Earlier, on March 31, Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin gathered votes for Vaithialingam.

Elections are to be held on April 19 in TN and Puducherry.

It is to be noted that, there are 12 days left for the election in Tamil Nadu.