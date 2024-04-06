LS polls: CM Stalin holds rally in Cuddalore, Chidambaram

CHENNAI: CM Stalin on Saturday held a rally gathering public and traders to support DMK-led Congress candidate MK Vishnu Prasad in Manjakuppam, Cuddalore.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, The chief minister will also hold a meeting with administrators and trade union representatives.

It is also reported that, CM Stalin will address the electoral rally in support of Chidambaram constituency VCK candidate Thol Thirumavalavan and Mayiladuthurai candidate R Sudha in Lalpuram near Chidambaram.

Accordinly, Police security has been intensified in Cuddalore and Chidambaram districts.

Earlier, on Friday CM Stalin addressed the election campaign event at V Salai near Villupuram for supporting the alliance VCK candidate, Durai Ravikumar.

DMK leader and TN Chief Minister MK Stalin has been canvassing the entire state and gaining support for candidates.

Tamil Nadu will go on polling on April 19, and the result for the 7 phase Lok Sabha election would be out on June 4.