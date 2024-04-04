LS polls: Children present their demands to political parties to adopt in election manifestos

CHENNAI: The Federation of Children Movement for Right to Participation (FCMRP) operating in 12 Tamil Nadu districts with close to 2,000 children on Thursday released a set of demands to all political parties before the general elections.

The set of demands named as children's manifesto was presented in the city by children from 16 organisations, working to support the children with the goal of child participation in family, school, community and local governance. Along with this, the children and child rights activists have highlighted the need for rural/urban bala sabha, which will give children the rights to speak for their rights and for the overall welfare of the society.

The demands kept forward by FCMRP to the government includes, six percent increase in funding for children's education, medicine and healthcare, funds earmarked for child welfare and development should be used only for children, need for a separate ministry for children at the national and state levels and importantly.

And, other demands include, tightening of female infanticide laws, all children should have access to free medical care at all hospitals, government should ensure 24-hour doctor presence in primary health centres (PHCs), all children from primary school to secondary school should be provided with quality nutritious food in the morning and afternoon and vaccinations for all children especially those living in hilly and rural areas.

In terms of school and Anganwadi infrastructures, the demands were kept for clean ventilated classrooms, clean toilets and adequate drinking water facilities and need for adequate playing space such as parks and playgrounds.

Interestingly, the children also urged for free documentation and issuance of all government certificates such as birth certificate, aadhaar card and others for children between the ages of 1 to 18 in school.

In the curriculum framework, the children have urged for a lesson plan with the participation of students. "The opinion of the representatives of the children should be asked. It is essential that the lesson plans are designed to reduce the book load," the children stated in their demands.

Interestingly, the demands mentioned discrimination based on intellectual ability.

"There should be no intellectual discrimination among students. Isolation of students taking time to grasp subjects and adopting unhealthy means of teaching must be stopped, "the statement strongly urged.

"Students from different backgrounds should be treated equally in the school irrespective of their caste, religion and sex. A special committee should be set up and monitored, "the statement added.

The need for a surveillance camera is mandated at school premises.