LS polls: BJP seals poll pact with PMK

CHENNAI: Reviving the ties, the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) signed an alliance pact on Tuesday for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

State BJP president K Annamalai and PMK founder S Ramadoss signed an alliance pact in the presence of Union Minister of State L Murugan and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss at Ramadoss's Thailapuram farmhouse in Tindivanam.

According to the alliance pact, PMK will contest in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state.

Addressing reporters at Thailapuram farmhouse, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that, in the interest of the country, to continue the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to bring about changes in Tamil Nadu, the PMK has decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the BJP-led NDA alliance.

"PMK has been a part of the NDA for 10 years. In the coming Lok Sabha polls, the PMK has decided to contest with the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu," Anbumani said, adding that the people hate those who have ruled TN for the past 60 years, and to fulfil the people's desire for a political change, the PMK and BJP have joined hands.

"The NDA will have a huge victory across India. Narendra Modi will be elected as PM for the third consecutive term," he noted.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai said that in the NDA alliance, the PMK is contesting 10 Lok Sabha seats, and it is the BJP's duty and responsibility to give complete respect to Senior Ramadoss in the alliance.

"PM Modi is implementing many schemes based on social justice in the way PMK founder Ramadoss thinks. This BJP and PMK alliance is a strong alliance. PMK's decision has changed the political scenario in Tamil Nadu. Ramadoss will share the stage with PM Modi at the NDA conference in Salem today. The constituencies contested by PMK will be announced soon," Annamalai detailed.