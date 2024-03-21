LS Polls: BJP lead NDA announces list of constituencies, check details here

CHENNAI: The BJP, which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday announced the list of constituencies, allocated to its allies Pattali Makkal Katchi, Tamil Maanila Congress and other parties.



According to the statement issued by BJP state president K Annamalai, the BJP alone is contesting in 19 Lok Sabha seats and 4 other parties will contest in the Lotus symbol.

PMK to contest in Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Dharmapuri, Arani, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituencies in their Mango symbol.

Tamil Maanila Congress (M) to contest in Erode, Sriperumbudur and Thoothukudi constituencies and TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will contest in Tiruchirappalli and Theni constituencies.

Sivagangai Lok Sabha constituency allocated to Devanathan Yadav's India Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam and Tenkasi (R) constituency allocated to John Pandian's Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Subsequently, former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam was allocated one seat, Ramanathapuram in the NDA alliance and he will contest in an independent symbol, will allocate by the ECI later.

"BJP is contesting in Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Karur, Chidambaram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari constituencies," the release read.

Here is the NDA list:

PMK - 10 seats

BJP - 19 seats

TMC (M) - 3 seats

AMMK - 2 seats

IMKMK - 1 seat

TMMK - 3 seats

Independent - 1 seat (OPS)